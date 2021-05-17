Afrobeats-highlife singer, King Promise, has been spotted in a new video cruising around town with his mother.

In the video, the two, basking with euphoria, were captured jamming to his latest song slow down.

Clad in white and black outfit, mother and son were in the company of a third person who they are believed to have attended a function with.

King Promise’s mother performed the song with so much energy and perfection and also unleashed her rap prowess.

Her energy level got the elderly woman who sat by her in the mood and she also joined in the performance.

The artiste took to his Instagram page to post the video which has seen colleague industry players and fans shower praises on his mum.

He captioned: My mum is really the thrillest! a lil something to brighten up your Sunday.

Watch the video below: