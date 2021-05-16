The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has confirmed that the load-shedding (Dumsor) schedule announced by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), for parts of Accra that feed on the Pokuasi Substation, will end tomorrow, May 17 as scheduled.

Dr Prempeh, however, could not give a definite answer to the question of whether the schedule may be extended or not. Nevertheless, he said the purpose for which the schedule was drawn by the ECG has been accomplished.

“I can’t give you a Yes or No answer because I don’t know what will happen tomorrow but we are assured that the reason why they came up with that timetable, it ends tomorrow,” he told the media in Accra Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Minister has described all 40 Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs) signed under the Mahama administration, amid the power crises between 2013 and 2015, as costly because they caused power tariffs to increase by over 200 percent.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh revealed that 3 of these PPAs have therefore been deferred under a renegotiated Take and Pay arrangement.

This according to him, saves Ghana 1.2 bn dollars each year.