A team of Kokomba warriors and hunters at Dambai Old Town in the Oti Region have shot dead two male antelopes they believed killed a woman gathering mangoes on the farm.

The warriors believed the animal was lurking in the vicinity of the incident and was likely to attack another person hence the search-to-kill exercise sanctioned by Nana Ubor Gmafudal II, Chief of Kokomba at Dambai.

Madam Bejome Jacha, 48, was head-butted by the wild antelopes on Wednesday leading to injuries and her subsequent death at the Hohoe Municipal hospital the next day.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on behalf of the team, Mr Jacha Jagri, the husband of the deceased said the team set off late Friday night after the necessary rituals accorded such events and returned at 0700 hours on Saturday with two male antelopes.

He said true to their suspicion, the first animal was shot within the precincts of the accident with the second one being killed within an hour.

He said the carcass would undergo specific rituals to appease the soul of the deceased, who was buried last Friday.