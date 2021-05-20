At least 13 persons on board a Toyota commercial vehicle with the registration number CR 1277-21 have sustained severe injuries after a military vehicle crashed into it.

Reports indicate the accident occurred about 200 meters away from the Potsin Junction on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The accident is said to have happened after the speeding driver of the military vehicle overtook some cars ahead of it.

An eyewitness identified as Farid Adamu told Adom News that they were travelling from Mankessim to Kaneshie but their driver parked to change a flat tyre near the scene.

“The military vehicle was travelling towards Winneba on top speed and honking so most of the cars had to make way for it but unfortunately, it hit the back of the Toyota which was in front of it.

“The driver lost control and hit a high tension electricity pole during which the door came off and his mate fell and finally crashed into a storey building,” he narrated.

Mr Adamu further revealed the military vehicle fled the scene without any attention to the victims.

Another eyewitness, James Allotey, who works at a nearby block factory said some of the workers could have lost their lives in the ghastly incident.

Meanwhile, the victims have been rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.