Three lives have been lost in an accident that occurred on the 37-Burma Camp road at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

According to an eyewitness, the accident was caused by two unidentified young drivers said to be racing along the road.

He said the vehicles veered off the road running into a group of hawkers selling along the stretch.

“Around 10:30 last night two sports cars were racing on the stretch, I don’t know what exactly happened but before we realized, they had run over a number of hawkers,” he told JoyNews.

Three other hawkers who sustained various degree of injuries after the cars run over them were also rushed to the 37 Military hospital for treatment.

All three bodies have since been deposited at the 37 military Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.