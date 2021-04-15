Two male suspects, aged 32 and 37 have been arrested by the Bono regional police command with 260 yellow compressed slabs suspected to be cannabis.

Awudu Yakubu and Ibrahim Haruna concealed the substances in a Yutong bus with registration number GC 5118 -Z en-route to Niger with 18 other passengers, all Nigerians.

The suspected cannabis was concealed in the air condition compartment of the bus.

The Deputy Bono Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Baba Saanid Adamu said the driver, Yakubu, alleged he was hired by Haruna to transport the substances to Niger.

The bus was loaded at Allabar, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, through intelligence gathered on Saturday 9th April 2021 by the police crime team, lead by Supt Kennedy Adusei and the head of the Drugs Law Enforcement Unit, Chief Inspector Adams Yahaya, surveillance was placed on them until they were intercepted and arrested at Techiman on Monday 13th April 2021 at about 2 am.

Yakubu and Haruna, upon interrogation, admitted to having the suspected Indian hemp on board the Niger-bound bus.

The Bono Police 2IC said the bus was moved to Sunyani where the two suspects brought the suspected cannabis hidden in the air condition compartment and below the cushions of the back seats of the bus.

In all, 260 slabs of the suspected cannibis were removed, each weighing approximately 2kilos.

ACP Baba Saanid Adamu said the passengers were asked to disembark and discontinue the journey since Ghana’s border remains closed as part of measures by the president, Nana Akufo-Addo to control the coronavirus outbreak.

The two suspects are in police custody assisting in the investigation that will lead to the actual owners and final destination of the suspected drugs.

He noted Interpol would be involved if need to get to the bottom of this operation and the people behind it.

He also commended the Police Crime team and the Drug Law Enforcement Unit for their vigilance and the professional way they carried the operation leading to the arrest of the drugs.