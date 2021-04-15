Police have disrupted a press conference by a group calling itself Concerned New Patriotic Party (NPP) grassroots of Ablekuma Central.

The incident which led to the manhandling of some youth and destruction of chairs and canopies occurred at the party’s constituency office at Flamingo – Liberio.

Speaking to Adom News, the youth accused the Chief Executive of Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, Mariama Karley Amui of deploying police officials from the Mamprobi police command and some thugs to disrupt their legitimate press conference.

They also accused her of causing the former MP, Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey’s defeat in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, the Convener of the group, Patrick Addo, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo not to re-appoint Mariama Karley Amui as the MCE for a second time because her actions and inactions have affected the party’s fortunes in the elections.