The University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA) will confer an honorary doctorate degree on the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.

This is in recognition of his training and support for public interest journalism in the country.

“The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree,” a letter sighted by Adomonline.com said.

Mr Baako is celebrated for championing press freedom during the Rawlings administration and doing same in subsequent years.

He is also credited with the training of several journalists, particularly ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.