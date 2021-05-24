The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has revealed that he will decline the honourary doctorate degree that the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) wants to confer on him.

The University, in a letter on Monday, May 10, 2021, announced its intention to honour the celebrated journalist in recognition of his training and support for public interest journalism in the country.

UPSA’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abednego F.O. Martey, highlighted that Mr Baako championed press freedom during the Rawlings administration and doing same in subsequent years.

READ ALSO:

“The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree,” the letter said.

However, even before the school could confer the honorary degree on him on Saturday, July 24, 2021, Mr Baako on Joy FM’s Newsfile said he is not going to accept it.

He made the revelation when the host, Samson Lardy Anyenini, in his introduction, congratulated him on his nomination whilst outlining that he has rejected some previous honourary degrees.

“I am aware of other universities that have tried to do this for Kweku Baako but he’s been running away from it so let’s see what will happen this time when the UPSA says it will confer the degree on him,” Mr Anyenini said.

“Same story will happen,” the Editor-In-Chief added rapidly.

“Same story will happen?” the host quizzed.

“Exactly,” he replied.