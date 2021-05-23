Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has stunned social media users with adorable photos of her mum as she turns a year older.

Madam Victoria Kyerematen turned 101 on May 22, 2021.

The Minister, who could not hide his joy, took to his Facebook page to flaunt his mother as he holds a plush event to commemorate the day.

The all-white event saw scores of family members and loved ones in attendance.

ALSO READ:

There were birthday cakes adorned with candles to make her day memorable coupled with a banner with Mrs Kyerematen’s photo.

The old lady beamed with smiles as her relatives surround her for the photos.

Posting the photos, he captioned it: Happy birthday Mama, as you chalk the blessed age of 101 today, l pray God blesses you with continued good health and grace to live for many more years.