But for the timely intervention of their Member of Parliament, some 14 traders at the Madina Market could have been found in contempt of court in what was supposed to be an exparte motion.

The traders are being accused of illegally occupying a piece of land around the Nikkies Resturant at Madina Zongo junction.

The contempt application was brought by one Nana Adu, owner of Nikkies Restaurant who claims that the frontage of his house is being occupied by the traders.

The traders mainly women have, however, insisted that they are not aware the land they occupy belongs to Mr Adu.

They explained they were put there by the La Nkwatanang Municipal Assembly which they pay their taxes to.

Fortunately for them, renowned Human Rights Lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu, who is also the Madina Member of Parliament, appeared at the Adentan High Court and argued in their favour.

He told the court “these are poor and vulnerable members of his community who are struggling to take care of their kids and would not deliberately undermine the authority of the court.”

The lawyer for the applicant, Vincent Arkins, in his affidavit argued that they had filed an action against the La Nkwatanang Municipal Assembly and also filed an application for an order for eviction. It was their case that the traders had no business operating in that space since the matter was before court.

The lawyer for the respondent, Mr Sosu together with Elizabeth Owusua argued forcefully that the application is unmeritorious and raised preliminary legal objection on the proprietary of the action.

The respondents further argued that their clients are law-abiding citizens who are incapable of undermining the authority of the court.

The Adentan High Court, presided over by Justice Fred Kwasi Awuah, adjourned the matter to the 14th day of June 2021, in the event that settlement is not reached.

Both lawyers indicated their willingness to settle the matter amicably.