Wife of the Founder of the Anointed Palace Church, Rev Obofour, has attracted stares for stepping out in body-hugging jeans.

Mrs Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Bofowaa, posted photos of how she looked after the usual Sunday church service, which is quite far from her ordinary Ankara or lace gowns.

Bofowaa rocked a ‘sweet 16’ look; pair of jeans joggers and a matching long sleeves sweater shirt, and completed the look with a butterfly sneaker.

She put her banging body on display, as she turns to her side to reveal her ‘assets’.

Her comment section is filled with love emojis from her fans who have gushed over her new look.

Photos below: