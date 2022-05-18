Triplets of celebrated man of God, Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour and his beautiful wife, Rev Mrs. Ciara Antwi aka Bofowaa have marked their birthday in a special way.

The children of the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel turned two and a mini bash was held to celebrate them.

Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah were dressed in designer apparels as they posed behind their birthday cakes.

According to Queen Ciara, her triplets are the best blessings from God.

“I prayed to God to give me a kid and He gave me three at the same time. Have the best birthday my triplets” she wrote on Instagram.

The triplets are the last of the couple’s six children.