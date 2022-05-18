A Catholic priest in Nkoranza has threatened to invoke dreaded deities on police after his nephew died in their custody.

Reverend Father Mathias Sarkodie said reports by the police that, his nephew, Albert Donkor was part of an armed robbery gang is false.

“If not for the fact that I am a Reverend Father, I would have invoked a deity to curse the police for their fabricated ‘armed robbery’ report about the death of my nephew” he said in an interview on Akoma FM.

Rev. Father Sarkodie was reacting to police statement that, Albert Donkor and five other suspected gangs of armed robbers were involved in several robbery attacks at Nkoranza on April 19 and 20.

It said the deceased was shot in a crossfire during an intelligence operation to arrest some armed robbers.

But the family has vehemently rejected the police report, claiming their relative was killed by the police for reasons best known to them.

Reverend Father Mathias Sarkodie, who is the spokesperson for the family urged the police officers involved to thank their stars.

“But for reasons that I am a Christian, the police deserve to be cursed by a deity to face the wrath of the gods” he fumed.

Meanwhile, rampaging youth on Tuesday afternoon clashed with police, resulting in the death of another teenager named Victor Owusu.

The youth burnt car tyres on the streets of Nkoranza to express their anger over the death of Albert Donkor.

