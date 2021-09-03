It was a night of glitz and glamour at a star-studded event at the birthday of the wife of Reverend Obofour, Ciara Antwi, also known as, Bofowaa.

Mrs Antwi turned 34 on September 2, 2021, a day that saw her share queenly photos in celebration of the moment.

To climax her excitement over the milestone, a party was held on Thursday night in her honour.

The all-white-themed event saw many celebrities in attendance including the founder of the International Godsway Chapel, Reverend Obinim, and his wife, Florence in attendance.

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Salifu Amoako, among others were in attendance to share in her joy.

Reverend Amoako led the guests to sing a happy birthday song for the celebrant after which powerful prayers were said for her.