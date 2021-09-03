Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has disclosed how he made a mistake of pride and he suffered for it.

Addressing his members at the Redemption Camp on September 2, 2021, the renowned man of God said God once stopped talking to him for a certain period.

“Almost immediately after I got born again, God started speaking to me, I don’t do anything without his guidance or approval.

“He tells me the road to ply in Lagos so that I can bypass hold up, most of you here know how terrible Lagos traffic is. Fortunately for me, I don’t experience it because God knows a better route,” he recounted.

However, something happened that made God stop communicating with him as he used to be an interpreter to the general overseer of a church.

“My father in the Lord, then, just took a special interest in my interpretation. When other pastors in the church realised that the general overseer liked my interpretation, they stopped calling me to interpret for them and left me alone for the general overseer.

“I became full of myself and started bouncing around as interpreter to the general overseer but an incident happened one day.

“We had a program and we invited a guest minister to preach. He made a mistake that day, you may be surprised at my definition of a mistake. The mistake was that he asked me to interpret for himself. I was really angry in my spirit but I couldn’t object because it was too late,” he narrated.

Though he said he agreed to play the role at that point in time, it wasn’t from his heart.

“I stood up and interpreted for him but in my heart, I was murmuring, I said ‘How could you call me a whole interpreter to the general overseer to interpret for you. Only if he knew what was in my mind, he would have called another person to interpret that very day.

“At the end of the program, I was on my way home and God spoke, he said ‘Son, you are now too big to interpret to a man of God other than the general overseer”. After the conversation, God stopped speaking to me, I didn’t hear His voice again.

“I suffered, that whole period was like hell, I became a victim of the traffic in Lagos,” he said.