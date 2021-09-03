The Ministry of Health (MoH) will from Tuesday, September 7, 2021, begin the recruitment of medical and dental officers.

Qualified applicants, according to the MoH must have completed their Housemanship and have been verified by the Medical and Dental Council.

This was contained in a statement dated September 1, 2021, and signed by the Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari.

The applicants are expected to log into the Ministry’s online application portal https://hr.moh.gov.gh and follow the instructions.

Meanwhile, the deadline for submission of applications has been scheduled for Friday, September 17 at 6:00 pm.

Read the statement below:

