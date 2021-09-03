Two persons have been reported dead while two others have sustained injuries after being electrocuted while fixing canopies at a funeral.

The incident reportedly occurred at Hemang-Krobo in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The funeral is said to be that of an 18-year-old student of Kumasi Academy Senior High School (KUMACA).

According to eyewitnesses, the tent which was being fixed touched a high-tension wire, causing electrocution after rains in the area.

They were rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical attention but two of the victims unfortunately died.

