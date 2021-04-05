Leke Adeboye, one of the sons of the Redeemed Christian Church of God overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, recently shared a heartwarming photo of his parents and Nollywood actor, Aki.

The small-sized actor, who donned a lemon vest, grey jacket, and shades smiled as he poses beside the cleric and his beautiful wife.

Pastor Adeboye and his wife rocked matching outfits as they also smile at the camera.

In the caption, he noted that he dropped the photo to make someone smile.

He wrote: “Once in a while I like dropping pictures that would make someone happy. Let’s see how many will take this and share it over and over.”