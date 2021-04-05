Government has secured 3.4 million doses of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine as part of efforts to secure the lives of the citizenry against coronavirus pandemic.

A press release from the health ministry said: “The supply of the vaccine is part of an arrangement between government and the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the Royal Family of the United Arab Emirates.”

It added: “The agreement was signed on March 9, 2021 to help the people of Ghana bring to a halt the devastations of the ongoing pandemic.”

The Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine has been approved in over 50 countries and is the world’s first registered Human Adenovirus Vector-based vaccine.

The Private Office has already honoured its commitment by delivering the initial consignment of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines to Accra early last March and will continue to deliver the remaining doses to Ghana.

In light of the worldwide supply shortages of Covid-19 vaccines, the Private Office says “it is dedicated to supplying underserved regions such as Ghana as well as the rest of the continent of Africa.”

The Private Office added it “will do its best to tip the balance and ensure more equitable distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine to distressed and overlooked regions.”

It further committed to adhere to fulfilling the challenging logistical processes of transporting, storing and delivering the vaccines.

The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum also promised to give the necessary support required to adequately administer the vaccines to the people of the Republic of Ghana.

“This mandate is a testament to the strong bilateral relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Ghana and the commitment of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum’s Private Office to the Country, to fight the destructive aftermath of the pandemic and to restore the health and economy of the nation working alongside Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health,” it said.