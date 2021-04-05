Fashion, they say, is like eating; you shouldn’t stick to the same menu, but that is where this educated elite from the Gold Coast era in Ghana’s history, broke the cycle.



Even more, Kobena Sekyi, who was a nationalist lawyer, dared to be different, sticking only with his traditional African cloth for all of his life, even attending court proceedings in his choice of fashion.





The celebrated Pan-Africanist was also a politician and a writer, and the last president of the Aborigines Right Protection Society in the Gold Coast (now Ghana).

READ ALSO:





He was, and perhaps remains, the only educated elite in Africa who vowed never to wear European clothing again, and became the first lawyer in the British colony to appear in court in a traditional African cloth.



According to details on @GhanaianMuseum on Twitter, Mr Sekyi never wore European dress again until he died in 1956.