Adom TV presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, through the Tima Kumkum Foundation, has reached out to teenage mothers at the Ob3n3tsoshishi street of Nungua Mantse Odai Tawiah in the Greater Accra Region.

This was on the Holy Saturday, April 3, 2021, as part of her corporate social responsibility and to also spread love during the Easter festivity.

The exercise also brought about education and sensitisation on teenage pregnancy during which participants were blessed with many goodies.

With support from Wilmar Africa, bags of fortune rice, frytol seasoning cubes, vegetable oil, among others were distributed.

Delta paper mill also came through with top choco products, flora tissues while royal couture also donated some clothes for the course.

Meanwhile, the Foundation has began a nationwide campaign to garner support for teenage mothers at Nungua in Krowor Municipal District.

