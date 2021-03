Adom TV presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, has been adjudged the Youth Favourite TV Personality of the Year.

This was at the 2021 edition of the Young Choice awards on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The awards night was held at the Mendiata Hotel at Achimota, Accra.

Tima Kumkum was part of high-profile personalities slated to receive distinguished awards in diverse areas.