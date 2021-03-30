A 45-year-old man, Kwame Kuli, is in police grips for inflicting deep cutlass wounds on his son over food at Atonsu Junction in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect is said to have ordered his 14-year-old son to prepare food, while he looks for money to make ends meet.

However, when he got home, he was greeted with the excuse that his son had been served dinner by some neighbours, hence did not prepare the food.

Out of anger over his rumbling stomach, Mr Kuli is said to have descended on the victim and slashed his face with a cutlass.

According to neighbours, the 14-year-old is the one who usually cooks in the house since there is no woman in the family-of-three.

Meanwhile, Mr Kuli has been detained at the Konongo Police station while his son is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.