In line with its objective to promote the culture of reading among Ghanaians, Readwide Company Limited, a leading bookshop and distributor of learning materials, has sponsored an essay competition organised by the Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi.

The sponsorship package comprised assorted books, which were presented as prizes to the top 10 students in the competition, which was organised for those in second year.

According to a representative of Readwide, Ms Adwoa Asiedu, the company, which has been promoting the culture of reading in schools over the years, is still committed to encouraging people to cultivate life-long reading habits by making quality books available at competitive prices to institutions and the public at large.

“Our target is to get everybody interested in reading, these include those in the kindergarten, primary, junior and senior high schools, colleges of education, universities and other tertiary institutions, the various professional bodies and individuals,” Ms Asiedu noted.

She pointed out that as part of its efforts to promote reading, Readwide has been establishing and supporting readers’ clubs in schools across the country since the year 2000.

The sponsorship of the prizes in the Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School essay competition was part of the company’s nationwide ‘’Read For Life’’ Campaign which was launched in 2019 at the Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in the Central Region, with the aim of reviving the reading culture among young people in Ghana.

The campaign was sponsored by Readwide’s sister organisation, MountCrest University College, which runs Ghana’s first private law school.

As part of the campaign, MountCrest in December 2020, announced the establishment of a scholarship scheme for deprived female SHS graduates across the country to study law at the MountCrest law faculty.

Both female and male SHS graduates from the northern part of the country are particularly encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

The scholarship scheme is being run in partnership with the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari ll, and the Queenmother of the Okuapeman Traditional Area, Nana Afua Nketia Obuo ll.

The scheme is in line with MountCrest’s Equality and Inclusive Initiative, which is founded on the university’s Motto: ‘Ut Vitam Habeant’, which means: “That They May Have Life”.

The student financial aid package, which is known as the Kwame Ansa-Asare Scholarship Fund, comes in full and partial bundles and has been set up to support meritorious SHS graduates across the country and assist them to pursue MountCrest’s flagship LLB (Law degree) programme.

The scholarship programme was instituted by Mr & Mrs Kwaku Ansa-Asare, the founders of MountCrest University College, in memory of their son, Kwame Ansa-Asare who died at the age of 19 years, in the same year that he was to start his studies in Law.