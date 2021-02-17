A social media user has recounted how a sister of hers was gifted a wrapped cutlass at her wedding over the weekend.
As confused as she was at the development, she wondered why someone will gift a cutlass among all the numerous things available.
She posted a photo of the cutlass which was in a purple wrapper with sellotape all around it on twitter as evidence of her story.
The incident is said to have occurred in Nigeria.
Find the photo below:
The post has has garnered mixed reactions with many describing it as weird and fishy.