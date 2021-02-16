A 72-year-old Veteran Nollywood actor, Victor Decker, has been reported dead.

The actor was found dead in his apartment on Monday, February 15, 2021.

According to reports, Mr Decker’s decomposing body was found on a couch in his apartment by his neighbours.

His neighbours had not seen him for days and decided to knock on his door to check up on him.

Victor Decker

When he failed to respond, they destroyed his doorlock and found his decomposing body.

His family members have since been alerted and his remains have been moved to the mortuary.

The cause of his death is yet to be announced.

Late Decker starred in films like Double Strings, If I am President and Lotanna.