A Nigerian woman has shown her never-die-attitude after storming her school’s hall to take an examination on her wedding day.

The female student of the University of Abuja caused a massive spectacle on campus after arriving in her white ball gown, in the company of her husband.

A video, shared online, captures the moment the student took her seat while her colleagues simply stared in dismay.

In another video, the lady and her groom were seen walking out of the examination hall, which attracted lots of students acting as paparazzi.

A lady in the background was heard asking “God when?”

Watch videos below:

— Moment Student of UniAbuja came to write her final year exam with her wedding gown along with her groom.pic.twitter.com/AdzUA4Kuqt — Vyrãl Treñdz (@TheVyralTrendz) May 22, 2021