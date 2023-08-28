A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, has died after she slumped on the eve of her wedding in Oyo State, Nigeria.

The 28-year-old and her fiancé, Abiodun Oluwadamilare, were set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, but she did at the hospital on Sunday.

It was gathered that the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, graduate, and her friends were having her bridal shower ceremony on Friday when she reportedly slumped at about 10:30pm.

According to the groom’s sister, “Everything was set by Friday, the cows had been slaughtered and the meat fried, every necessary preparation was made, there were a lot of people coming and going to rejoice with us, the groom and his people had come from Abeokuta.

“We had bought Ewedu to be used, ingredients had been ground, and in the morning of Saturday, amala (yam flour paste) was made, rice was ready, the venues were set, but the ceremony was never held as the bride was never available.”

Recounting the tragic incident, the deceased’s father, Evangelist Oyedotun said: “Everything was going on perfectly until about 10:30p.m. Friday when she with her friends were having the bridal shower ceremony and she reportedly slumped.

“We quickly took her to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso. After some time she was revived and she appeared stable and by dawn of Saturday, a nurse told us quoting a doctor that she would be briefly discharged to attend the ceremony to sign the marriage documents and be returned to continue the treatment.

“But then her condition deteriorated again and so she was confined to the bed. We even were required to take her to Bowen University Teaching Hospital for some tests which we promptly did.”

Her husband who on learning of her condition fainted.

The bride’s condition did not improve until she gave up the host Sunday morning. It was learnt many guests who didn’t get wind of the development, were in the church for the wedding “only to meet the church empty.”