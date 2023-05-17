Alonuko, a UK brand owned by Nigerian designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola, continues to empower black brides with stunning designs that enhance their skin tone.

Recently, a video of a bride named Toni wearing a custom-made Alonuko dress has gained viral attention on social media.

The dress, a sheer form-fitted gown, showcased a high neck, long sleeves, and strategically placed lace embellishments that accentuated her silhouette.

The video has garnered enthusiastic responses from numerous social media users.

Watch the captivating video shared by Alonuko below:

READ ALSO: