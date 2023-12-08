Ghanaian bride, Susan has captivated social media with her exquisite white wedding gown, meticulously beaded over five months and expertly assembled by her dedicated glam team.

The joyous bride, overwhelmed with excitement, was seen in a viral video donning a short, glittering corseted dress before the addition of a luxurious, heavy skirt.

In an exclusive interview, renowned Ghanaian fashion designer Owens provided insights into the creation of this exceptional gown.

The masterpiece, adorned with 3500 beads, pearls, and crystals, was a journey of creativity and precision.

Owens explained that, from conceptualization to execution, every detail was carefully considered to reflect Susan’s unique style and the grandeur of the occasion.

The combination of pearls and crystals bestowed a timeless elegance on the gown, enhancing its overall beauty.

While the scale of the project posed challenges, it also offered opportunities for collaboration among skilled artisans and a dedicated team.

Susan’s active involvement throughout the process ensured that the gown became a personalized and unique representation of her style.

In crafting this stunning gown, Susan and her team celebrated not just a wedding, but a true work of art that captured the essence of the bride’s individuality and the significance of the moment.

