A man and his bride have held what his guests described as ‘wedding of the century’ after arriving in a locally manufactured limousine.

The excited groom, his bride and entourage arrived at the venue in an open-top limo made from plastic barrel.

The car has six parts and was chauffeured by a groomsman sitting on its integral part, a motorbike which steered the entire limo.

The car was carrying the bride in its first blue barrel, followed closely by the groom, the groomsmen next, flower girls and two more slots for the bridesmaids.

Residents gathered at the untarred road to wave and jubilate as the wedding participants drive by.

The barrels were chained together and built on wheels, which was steered by a motorbike.

It is unclear where the wedding took place, but the scene is enough to cause the video to trend on social media.

