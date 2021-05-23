Some commercial motor riders were taken aback when an unidentified man appeared at the station with missing tongue.

According to witnesses, for the past three days, the strange man had been wailing in pain around a market at Adeiso in the upper West Akin District.

Man appears at ‘okada’ station with missing tongue

Efforts to get him to speak; give his identity and cause of injury, have proved futile, while his mouth continues to swell.

Residents suspect he was attacked by assassins, as they claim he moved around acting paranoid.

Some concerned persons are said to have alerted the Adesio Polic command, and a team, led by commander ASP Baffour Awuah, has transported the man to the Nsawam Government Hospital.

According to ASP Bafour Awuah, an examination proved he is losing some parts of his tongue and his lower lip, assuring that investigations will commence once he is treated and discharged.