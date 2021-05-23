Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has aimed a dig at his Nigerian counterpart, Davido over his new Rolls Royce Cullinan worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It would be recalled that Davido became a centre of attention after flaunting his newly acquired car on social media, a day after Shatta Wale flaunted his.

The duo bought the same car, except for colour; Shatta opted for a sparky white while Davido chose a classy black.

Shatta Wale has, however, not taken the competition lightly as he has thrown subliminal shots at Davido, in a latest social media post.

He bragged his car was bought with his hard-earned money, unlike Davido, who, he said is feeding off his father’s wealth.

This is not the first time the two have been involved in an online banter; the rift is believed to have been caused by Davido’s affiliation to Shatta’s arch enemy, Stonebwoy.

Read Shatta’s post below: