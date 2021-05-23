Police Corporal Tanye Christopher of the regional visibility, Bono Region, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a computer monitor and a system unit from the Police Headquarters in Sunyani.

According to Police sitrep, Corporal Christopher was exposed by a colleague Sergent Daniel Nketia, who visited the former after he failed to attend duty from 9th to 15th May 2021 at the Police Headquarters.

Sergent Nketia is said to have sighted the missing Samsung monitor and Zebra system unit computer with inscriptions of the Ghana Police Service boldly written on it, in the Corporal’s room.

Seargent Nketia is said to have reported the issue and led the District Commander together with a team of investigators from the District Criminal Investigations Department, Sunyani to Regional headquarters to the Corporal’s home.

Corporal Christopher was brought to the station for questioning and his investigation caution statement was taken.

He admitted having stolen the items and quickly returned same after he received a phone call from the station officer.