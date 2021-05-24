An old photo of musicians, Tic Tac, Obrafour and late Ghanaian actor, Kwame Owusu Ansah, has popped up online.

The photo, taken in an unidentified location, captured their youthful days as creative arts industry players.

They were clad in trousers and shirts while the late Ansah had a spectacle and cap to complement his outfit.

In the photo, Obrafour maintained a stern look while Mr Ansah gave off a slightly smiling face and Tic Tac, a weird facial expression.

Obrafour and Tic Tac, now Tic are still doing well for themselves in the music industry.

However, death laid its icy hands on Mr Ansah who was a favourite actor of most Ghanaians. Sadly, on May 2, 2008, his death shook the foundations of the nation.

The viral photo has garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians who have tried to eulogise the trio for their great works.