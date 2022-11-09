A mentally challenged man has been stoned to death at Abakrampa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

This was after the man, believed to be in his 30s, attacked and inflicted cutlass wounds on an aged couple in the area on Tuesday.

They sustained deep wounds on their hands.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei suggests a group of irate youth chased him.

The victims, Auntie Esi and Uncle Ato, were rushed to Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital but were referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.