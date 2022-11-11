DStv and GOtv customers will watch the official announcement of the final 26-man Black Stars squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, live on SuperSport.

The Black Stars coach Otto Addo had earlier announced a 55-man provisional squad list for the soccer mundial which starts on the 20th of November 2022. He is expected to trim down the squad to 26 which would be announced live on SuperSport on Monday 14th November.

The Black Stars booked their spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Nigeria in the qualification play-offs, to top the group consisting of South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

This will be Ghana’s fourth appearance at the World Cup after Black Stars made their debut in 2006, where they reached the round of 16. The 2010 edition saw Ghana reach the quarter-finals and getting within a whisker of the last four.

According to the Managing Director, MultiChoice Ghana, Mr. Alex Okyere “Besides our earlier promise to bring our customers the most comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup we are also excited to partner the GFA with the Ghanaian squad announcement.”

He added SuperSport will for the first time broadcast the entire World Cup in 4K with multiple languages options including English, Twi and Pigdin plus DStv/GOtv subscribers can enjoy all 64 matches. The coverage for the official announcement will be live on DStv channel 222 and GOtv channel 229 at 11am Monday 14th November 2022.