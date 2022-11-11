Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has said the Church is not sympathetic to any government.

To him, the relevance of the church is how it impacts the nation and that is what Jesus Christ has told them to do.

In view of this, whichever government comes to power, they will still love Ghana as it is not about politics.

“Ours is about Ghana and so if people are saying that, they are entitled to their own opinions. Majority of the people know that we don’t even meddle ourselves in politics. That has not been our vision as a church and we shall never do that,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

His comment comes after a section of the public lashed them for embarking on a three-day fasting and prayers to intercede for the nation.

Apostle Nyamekye said they pray for leaders to have the boldness to do the right things and fix the structural weakness.

To him, excessive politicking is affecting the development of the country.