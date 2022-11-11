Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, has backed the technical team of the Black Stars to excel when they lead the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Otto Addo-led technical team was appointed in March following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac after a poor outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Addo, George Boateng, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and Chris Hughton were all in charge as the Black Stars gained qualification for the World Cup ahead of Nigeria.

While some Ghanaians have cast doubts over the ability of the technical team, Appiah, who made 67 appearances for Ghana, believes they will lead the team to perform better in Qatar.

“Otto [Addo] is one of those guys you will never understand him because of the way he carried himself. You will be talking with Otto he is happy but you won’t see him smiling,” he said on Joy Sports’ World Cup Tales.

“Now he is the coach and I’m very happy with George Boateng. These are two young men who have learnt a lot. They understand the game not because I’m saying that but [because] they proved it when we played against Nigeria in Abuja.

“We are used to a 4-4-2 in all our national teams but when we played Nigeria in Abuja we saw what they did. All of a sudden, they changed the game to 3-5-2. You can call it another system but they changed the game.

“They showed their impact [on the game]. Having these people on the technical bench is the best choice and I hope we go to Qatar and make an impact.”

Quizzed on whether Ghana will make an impact, he responded, “We will. Watching our players now they are all in top form and this is the time I have been seeing Ghanaians playing watching the Champions League and the Europa League.

“That means they are doing well and I hope they will take the same form to Qatar.”

Addo is expected to name his final squad for the World Cup on Monday, November 14.