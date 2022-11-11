The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred the censor motion moved by Minority to have Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, removed from office to Adhoc Committee to be investigated.

He added that at the committee, the evidence at the Minority’s disposal would also be presented.

According to Mr Bagbin, the Finance Minister will be given the ample opportunity to defend himself of the allegations levelled against him.

He stated that the Minister in question is also entited to appear before the committee with a counsel

“.. I cannot give an opinion on the issue of the constitutional provision that has been cited, I can’t interpret them, I can’t enforce them because I am not part of Judiciary. What I can do at this time is to allow the motion to be seconded and I will give opportunity for it to be responded to by our standing orders which I can interpret. The matter will be referred to an adhoc committee to be investigated,” he said.

He noted that after the process, a report will be submitted before the House for which a decision will be taken.

On October 25, 2022, the Minority in Parliament filed a censure motion against the Finance Minister.