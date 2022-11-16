The Police have commenced investigations into circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in the death of one person and injury to four others.

Following the incident, some members of the community went on a rampage in the town causing destruction to two vehicles.

Police have intensified law, order and security operations in the area and calm have since been restored.

The Police in a statement have assured anybody found culpable will be taken through the due process of the law.