New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has constituted his manifesto committee for the 2024 general elections.

The committee shall undertake a holistic review of the NPP’s 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engage relevant stakeholders to come up with a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.

The committee is chaired by immediate past Majority Leader; Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu with Works and Housing Minister; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as his Vice.

It also has Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu and Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah as Committee Coordinators as well as Sub-committees Chairs including; ex-footballer; Asamoah Gyan and actress Juliet Asante.

Below is the full list:

1. Manifesto Committee

a. Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Chair

b. Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Vice-Chairman of the Manifesto Committee

c. Evron Hughes, Secretary of the Manifesto Committee

2. Manifesto Committee Coordinators

a. Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee

b. Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee

3. Manifesto Sub-committees Chairs

a. Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Economy

b. Tony Oteng Gyasi, Trade and Industry

c. Kwakwo Nsafoah Poku, Energy and Petroleum

d. William Oppong-Bio, Agriculture

e. Dr. Augustine Blay, Communication and Digitalization

f. Dr. Gideon Boako, Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources

g. Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment

h. Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Legal and Governance

i. Justina Marigold, Local Government

j. Ing. Kwabena Agyapong, Housing and Infrastructure

k. Hassan Tampuli, Transport

l. Edward Asomani, Security

m. Michael Ocquaye Jnr, Foreign Affairs

n. Asamoah Gyan, Youth and Sports

o. Juliet Asante, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts

p. Ama Serwaa, Gender

q. Kofi Dzamesi, Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs, and Civil Society

r. Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Health

s. Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Education