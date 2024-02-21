The Zambian Football Association has confirmed the death of women’s national team player, Norin Betani.

The 24-year-old passed away on Wednesday, 21st February 2024.

Betani had been expected to travel with the team to Ghana, for the Paris Olympic qualifying first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

She was however left behind after being taken ill.

A statement from the Zambian FA read: “We regret to announce the death of one of our female players, Norin Betani, who was in the provisional squad for the Ghana match.

“Betani was taken to the nearest hospital to the team camp.

“This is the Kanyama Level One Hospital, and FAZ engaged the family at every stage.

“The patient was referred to the Univesity Teaching Hospital on Monday and was under medical care until her demise.

“FAZ secretariat staff, family members, and her club (Indeni Roses) worked closely during the player’s hospitalization.”

Zambia will be looking to go past Ghana’s Black Queens and book a place at the Olympics for the second straight time after appearing at the Tokyo 2020 games.