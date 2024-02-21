Ghana’s national women’s football team, the Black Queens, are considering boycotting their crucial Olympic qualifier match against Zambia due to outstanding bonuses.

The team is owed qualification bonuses after their participation in the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers and the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Despite clinching victories over Benin in the Olympic qualifier, as well as against Rwanda and Namibia in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Qualifiers, the players have yet to receive their entitled bonuses.

Each Black Queens player is owed a total of $7,500 from the six qualifying matches, causing significant frustration among the team members.

Reports suggest that the players are contemplating a boycott of the upcoming qualifier against Zambia scheduled for Friday if the payment issue remains unresolved.

Respect them and pay them !!they have gone all out all this while ! they have done a fantastic job ..players -Coach and the technical team !the match against Zambia is crucial ..respect them and pay them !!! https://t.co/cmUBsokg0T — Anthony Baffoe 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@AnthonyBaffoe) February 21, 2024

Although the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has assured timely payments, the players are still awaiting the disbursement of funds, just two days before the pivotal match.

Dr. Gifty Oware Mensah, an Executive Committee member of GFA and also the Chairperson of the Black Queens, acknowledged the concerns during the GFA Meet the Press event in Kumasi on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

She assured that steps are being taken to address the matter, asserting that “Black Queens will be paid all bonuses before their next game,” specifically referring to the Olympic qualifier against Zambia. However, with the game fast approaching, the players are yet to receive their dues.

The delay in payment has sparked public outrage, with many questioning their priorities.

Critics have pointed out the contrasting scenario where $3 million was allocated to the Black Stars during their disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Ivory Coast, despite their failure to secure a single victory.

The frustration is compounded by the remarkable performance of the Black Queens under the guidance of Swiss tactician Nora Hauptle, having lost only one game in their last 11 matches.

Critics argue that, the football authorities need to demonstrate greater respect and appreciation for the accomplishments of the women’s football team, particularly in light of their recent success compared to the challenges faced by the men’s team.

The game against Zambia is expected to be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23 with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.