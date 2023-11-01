The Black Queens of Ghana advanced to the next round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games following their second-leg win over Benin.

A second-half strike from Evelyn Badu and an own goal minutes later sealed a 5-0 aggregate win for Nora Hauptle’s side at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The first real chance of the game fell to Saudi Arabia-based Alice Kusi whose effort from close range went just above the crossbar.

Grace Asantewaa and Kusi were once again close to opening the scoring for the senior female national team but failed with their attempts.

Much to the disappointment of the home fans, the Black Queens failed to put their groove on with the 45 minutes coming to an end with no goal in the game.

Two-goal hero from the first leg, Gifty Assifuah, came off at the start of the restart and almost scored with her first involvement in the game with her header going just wide off the post.

Vivian Konadu and Blessing Shine were the two players taken off at halftime while Philomena Abakah came off earlier in the first half with an injury.

Evelyn Badu put the Queens ahead in the 66th minute of the game, scoring Ghana’s fourth goal in the two legs of the tie.

The former Hasaacas Ladies midfielder broke lose once again on the left side of Ghana’s attack before her pass into the path of her teammate was played into the net by a Benin defender to double Ghana’s lead.

Ghana will meet Zambia in the third round of the qualifiers after their win over Benin.

However, they will return to action in November where they will face Namibia in the qualifiers for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.