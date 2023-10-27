The Black Queens of Ghana took another step closer to qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games following their win over Benin on Friday evening.

Gifty Assifuah came off the bench to score two goals after Doris Boaduwaa’s opener in the first half of the game as Ghana took a first-leg advantage in Cotonou.

Head coach, Nora Hauptle named a strong team for the game with a frontline of Doris Boaduwaa, Vivian Konadu and Princella Adubea.

Despite dominating the early stages of the game, the Black Queens had to rely on a penalty late in the opening half to break the deadlock. Boaduwaa stepped up to convert from the spot and hand Ghana the lead.

Ghana headed into the break with just the one-goal lead but there was more to come in the second half.

Assifuah was introduced into the game after recess, replacing Vivian Konadu.

She didn’t take long to announce her presence as she capitalised on a defensive error from the Benin defence to double Ghana’s lead.

She also grabbed her second minutes later with a decent finish after a cooly collected control from a long pass just outside the box, scoring Ghana’s third in the game.

Cynthia Konlan was saved by the assistant referee who raised her flag for Benin’s consolation goal to be ruled out for an infringement.

The game ended 3-0 win the Black Queens claiming a vital win with the second leg still to come.

The reverse fixture is set to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, October 31.