The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced voting centres for its presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The exercise to elect the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections will take place at designated centres in all 16 regions.

The election is a four-horse race between the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and the former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

In a balloting held on September 13, Mr Agyapong picked the first slot on the sheet, while Dr Bawumia picked second.

Dr Akoto picked the third slot and Mr Addai-Nimoh picked the fourth slot.

Per the centres issued, delegates in the Central region will vote at Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast, whereas those in Greater Accra will vote at YMCA.

Mawuli Senior High School will host delegates in the Volta Region, whiles St. Louis College of Education will host delegates in the Ashanti Region.

Voting in the Eastern Region will take place at the SEC/TEC SCH, Koforidua, and John Bitar Club House Dwinasen 1 for the Western region.

Meanwhile, the election committee has charged the police to arrest and prosecute every troublemaker.

ALSO READ:

Below is the full list: