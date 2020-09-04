Former President John Mahama was treated to good music and a dance parade when he went to Funsi in the Upper West region with his campaign team.

The entertainment crew, dressed in Fugu, was led by the celebrated singer Wiyaala who is based in Funsi.

She, however, did not pick up her guitar to sing.

Instead, along with some kids, the singer performed a popular traditional dance used in the area to welcome people.

Mr Mahama was at Funsi to plead with the people to vote for him in the 2020 general election.