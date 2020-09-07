Nigerian comedienne, Lepacious Bose, has recounted the embarrassing moments she had to endure because seat belts couldn’t go round her waist due to her weight and how she cried the first time she travelled on a plane without needing seat belt extensions.
The comedian said her weight meant the seat belt in her car couldn’t connect so she always had to hold it with her hand whenever she passed Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officials, to avoid being punished for not using a seat belt.
She also recounted travelling on a plane with male comedians and being too ashamed to request a seat belt extension because she didn’t want them to mock her.